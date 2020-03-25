Lucille Irene Blaser

Lucille Irene Blaser, 1929-2020 of Madison, passed away peacefully March 19, 2020.

She was born November 30, 1929 in Monroe, the daughter of Swiss immigrant and cheesemaker Otto and Edna Blaser. Lucille was a strong, fiercely independent, loving, gentle, bright, funny and kind woman. She was born deaf at the height of the Great Depression, and used that deficit to enhance her remaining senses. She attended Wisconsin School for the Deaf, and was a member of the graduating class of 1953. She loved animals, flowers, gardening, and contributed a lifetime of volunteer work. Lucille was steadfast in her Catholic faith which was a cornerstone of her life.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews, including grand and great grand. She was predeceased by parents, Otto and Edna Blaser, stepfather Anton Niederberger, and lifetime devoted brother and guardian, Otto James Blaser, II.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Jenny Kupcho of Belmont Nursing and Rehab for her loving and trusted friendship to Lucille.

A private family service will be held. Newcomer Funeral Home of Monroe is handling arrangements.