Lucille Hanson

Lucille Hanson, 92, of Avoca died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home.

She was born on December 23, 1928 in Spring Green, the daughter of Lawrence and Caroline (Gundlach) Harrington. Lucille graduated from Spring Green High School in 1946. On October 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to Reuben Hanson. They were happily married for 57 years, raising 9 children together.

Lucille worked as a cook and a waitress at the Dutch Kitchen/Post House and the Round Barn in Spring Green, but her primary, and most important job, was raising her children. She enjoyed working in her garden, canning, baking, fishing and playing cards. Lucille was an active member of St. Joseph’s Altar Society and a member of the Avoca American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years. Lucille was a selfless, strong woman who loved and cared, not only for her family, but also for her community.

Lucille is survived by nine children: Marilyn (Gene) Nelson, Pat (Gary) Boldon, Don (Lori) Hanson, Kathy (Charlie) Loomis, Pam Ingalls, Theresa (Dwight) Evans, Cindy (John Schafer) Hanson, Dan (Jackie) Hanson, ReNah (Shaun) Reuter;

19 grandchildren;

33 great-grandchildren;

5 great-great-grandchildren;

Brothers: Dan Harrington, Pat Harrington, Bill Harrington, John Harrington;

Many other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Caroline (Hazel), husband Reuben, grandsons James Ingalls and Bradley Loomis, sons-in-law Tom Ingalls and Bob Chitwood and siblings Juanita Olson, Maxine Thering, James Harrington, Harold Harrington, Judy Torres, and Patsy Harrington.

