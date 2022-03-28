Lucille E. Wanless-Ellis

by Obituaries

Lucille E. Wanless-Ellis, 105, of Platteville, formerly of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Park Place, Platteville. Private services will be held at Park Place, Platteville, Pastor Gus Carns will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Lucille was born on September 3, 1916, in Platteville, daughter of David and Gertrude (Stephens) Condry. She graduated from UW-Platteville in 1937 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She worked as a legal secretary for W. Roy Kopp of Kopp-Brunckhorst, Platteville. She was united in marriage to Delbert A. Wanless on September 26, 1942, in Topeka, Kansas, where he was stationed in the Army Air Corp. In their later years, they spent many winters in Phoenix, Arizona. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1990. Lucille later married Raymond Ellis on January 16, 1993, in Sun City, Arizona. They enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. They enjoyed many trips throughout the west as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Alaska. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2005.

Lucille is survived by her cousins, Harlan and Donna Stephens and Roger and Judy Stephens and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanette C ondry- Tiedemann.

The family would to THANK Park Place and all of the staff , which became her extended family, for her care, friendship and making Lucille feel at home.

