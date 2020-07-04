Lucille Clementi Demitros

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – Lucille Clementi Demitros was born in Milwaukee, Wis. She passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 81 years of age from a dignified, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s at Agrace Memory Care in Madison.

Lucie is survived by her daughter, Danie Demitros; her brother, Phil Clementi; sister-in-law, Jackie Clementi; and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dora Clementi; father, Phillip Clementi; and husband, Richard Demitros.

Lucie volunteered at Edgewood Campus School, Waunona Garden Club, several local political campaigns, and Habitat for Humanity. She retired years ago from Lands’ End in Cross Plains.

Lucie had a passion for cards, reading, games and puzzles. She was a beautiful person, with an even more beautiful soul. She loved her whole big Italian family deeply.

