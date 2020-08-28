Lucille C. Helbing

Lucille C. Helbing, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family services will follow. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Lucille C. Helbing Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Lucille was born on June 28, 1930 in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of John and Cecilia Rose (Stoeffel) Loch. She was united in marriage to Wilbert “Bert” Helbing on July 22, 1950 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2014. She worked alongside Bert on their farm in Smelser Township. She also worked at the Burgess Battery Factory, Galena Glove and Mitten Factory, Dubuque, and later at Advance Transformer, Platteville. Lucille enjoyed family gatherings, bus tours, and playing cards, especially Euchre.

She is survived by her four children, Diane (Steve) Kolar, Dennis (Deb) Helbing, Ken (Sharon) Helbing, Steve (Liana) Helbing; son-in-law, Andy (Courtney) Toso; ten grandchildren, Andrew, Jason and Scott Kolar, Chad (Jodi) Helbing, Jenna (John) Rankin, Krista Helbing and Haven Helbing, Kelsey (Ryan) Taylor, Karley and Kortney Toso; five great-grandchildren, Colton and Mya Kolar, Sadie and Colette Rankin and Evelyn Helbing; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Leute and Hazel Knebel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, children Donald and Darlene in infancy and Tammy Toso.