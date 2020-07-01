Luann Marie Pronschinske-Miller

February 14, 1966 – June 21, 2020 / We are coming together at this time to honor the life of a very special person.

The kind of person that leaves a lasting memory in our minds, but more so, a never ending impression in our hearts.

I believe Luann was an old soul. Kind and loving. Generous, supportive and always willing to help another. She cared for people and all of God’s creations deeply, and in that care would want us to care for ourselves and each other as well.

It is because of her desire and our need to honor it in these trying times our celebration to pay tribute to Luann will be somewhat untraditional but still afford us the opportunity to honor her in a way that will keep her smiling down on us and not frowning down on us.

The need for social distancing and the use of face masks during the visitation is at the core of what we will do and will be required in order to attend.Luann believed strongly in this and applied these practices in her own life right up to the very end.

If you have breathing issues or other medical problems that prohibit you from being able to use a mask please call or text me to arrange an appointment at a time that others are not present or attend on Monday, July 13, 2020.

In an attempt to further our safety measures the ceremony will be held here at our home over the course of 4 days starting on Friday, July 10, 2020 through Monday, July 13, 2020.

This is being done in an attempt to control the number of people here at any given time, which is an ordinance that Madison has reinstated as of late.

It will be an open air service at our home, 413 Nichols Road, Monona WI.

The visitation will take place on each of these days from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The alphabet will be segmented into 3 groups, and you are invited to join us on the day that the first letter of your last name corresponds with.

This is how it will take place.

Day 1-Friday the 10th= A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I

Day 2-Saturday the 11th= J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q

Day 3-Sunday the 12th= R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z

Day 4- Will be reserved for anyone that cannot make these days or times or who may like to request a private visit. Please call ahead for a private visit.

This will be done to control crowd size and maximize safety for everyone. Something Luann would be very proud of us for doing.

We look forward to seeing you and if logistics with travel companions and last names or other constraints that would make it difficult to adhere to the days outlined by your name do not worry.

We only ask that everyone do their best to follow the guidelines.

Since this will be an outdoor event and although Luann was tight with Mother Nature you may still want to bring an umbrella or other appropriate wear as weather dictates.

This is only a visitation to honor Luann and pay respects so no food will be served but water will be available as well as an outdoor bathroom. Seating will be very limited.

If you have any questions or concerns please call me at 608-219-4835 or Josh at 262-422-8158 or Gunderson East Funeral Home at 608-221-5420.

We are also asking that for those that feel compelled to buy flowers or plants to instead make a donation to the Dane County Humane Society or other charity of your choice in honor of Luann.

Again, we look forward to seeing you, be well and travel safe.

Lastly, if local ordinances prohibit us from gathering or Covid 19 gets out of hand within the next few weeks this event would be rescheduled.

If this was the case we would immediately post this so please check the Gunderson Funeral Home website before leaving just to be sure.

Sincerely,

Jim and Josh

