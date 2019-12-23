Lu Schwieger

Site staff by Site staff

Lu Schwieger, age 85, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on December 19, 2019 at the Ohana House in Poyonette, WI with her family by her side.

Per her wishes, there will be no Memorial service.

Lu Schwieger was born October 5, 1934 in Lake Mills, WI to Viola Meyer. She came home to Wisconsin Dells and lived with her adoptive parents, Thomas and Edna (Meyer) Crist.

Surely her Heavenly greeting was “I know she’s here. I can hear her singing.” Lu was a happy, humble soul with a kind and generous heart. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. To say she might read a book a day, would not be an exaggeration. Lu’s quick wit was ever present, even when her mind was failing her. It was easy to find her, because she was always singing. Lu will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lu is survived by her children, Mary Harrington and Barbara (Leland) Thomas, both of Wisconsin Dells, Susan (John) Crass of Oxford and Jeffrey Schwieger (Debra Bloor) of Reedsburg; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild;

She is preceded in death by her mother, Viola; adoptive parents Tom and Edna; brother, Tom (Nona) Crist; sister, Barbara (Tony) Marini and former husband, Carl Schwieger.

Special thanks to the Ohana House staff and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness shown to Mom.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments