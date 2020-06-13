Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian Robbins Downey

MADISON, Wis. -Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian Robbins Downey, born November 13, 1948, in Saginaw, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020, at his home in Madison, Wisconsin.

He was 71 years old.

Brian was the son of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Burleigh Robbins Downey Jr., long-time journalist, WKAR radio personality and community member. His mother, Josephine W. Downey, was an executive secretary, teacher, and realtor with HDI and Coldwell Banker/Hacker. Brian was preceded in death by both parents.

It’s impossible to sum up a rich and meaningful life such as his, so we won’t even attempt it. But here are some things about Bri we loved and admired. He was smart, diplomatic, funny, and an ace strategist and problem solver. When analyzing a complex situation or debating a topic, he was always 4 steps ahead of the other person, which came in very handy in chess games. He was big-hearted, loyal, sentimental, and the first one to offer help to anyone in need. He was a man of his word, full of integrity. Brian was a natural teacher, patient, logical and adept at pitching explanations to the level of his audience. He served his country proudly and won many Federal, State and International awards for outstanding service, some of which he won multiple times. He held marksman and sharpshooter qualifications and trained others to that level.

His loyalty and fierce dedication to his country was only surpassed by his love and devotion to his family. You always knew he would be there in a heart beat for you, no questions asked. Throughout his life he held positions of responsibility in the private sector, as well as in the military, and was an entrepreneur and innovator. He taught at the War College and he was a crisis communication consultant, advising top Generals and CEOs to prepare them to face the press in high-profile crisis situations. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts and with Friends of the NRA, with whom he was working on several community-related projects which he hoped to bring to fruition.

Brian had an active interest in NASA and made several trips to see Saturn V launches. In fact, he and his Dad had press passes to film one of the Apollo launches. He had many other hobbies, interests and loves, including backpacking, mountain climbing, cross-country skiing, acting, music, photography, firearms target practice, and politics, to name just a few. He and his family loved traveling to various national parks, with Yosemite being his favorite. He was a devoted husband and the best Dad a young man could ever hope for. He relished his role as Dad and offered a strong shoulder and listening ear to his family, Pat’s many friends, and anyone who needed it. Now, in case you didn’t know him well, this last point is quintessentially significant: He was decidedly a Coca Cola man. If YOU own stock in it, you may want to run to your stock broker, as Coca Cola is about to experience a BIG drop in demand.

Brian’s passing has left an irreparable hole in the lives and hearts of all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his beautiful Dutch bride and loving wife of nearly 25 years, Lotte van Aalzum Downey and his pride and joy in this life, son Patrick Robbins Anthonius Downey, who is graduating from James Madison Memorial High School in just a few days. With Pat he shared the love of all things military, and they spent many happy times at the shooting range and in developing training for hunter safety.

Bri was hands down the best husband, Dad, friend, and big brother a girl could ever have (and we told him that often, but not enough). He is deeply missed by Lotte and Pat, his two sisters, Jo Ellen Downey-Greer (Sam Greer) of East Lansing, Michigan, and Karen Downey Gartside

(Julien Gartside) of Zurich, Switzerland; as well as his brothers-in-law, Peter van Aalzum (Liz), Jan van Aalzum (Carin); and his sister-in-law, Annette Hendriks (Charly). Brian was very special to his nephews, Aaron, Stephan, Sander, Maarten and Alexandre; and nieces, Rachael, Danielle, Alison, Desiree, Elena, and Isabella. He was loved by so many relatives and friends, especially by his honorary brother and sister, Tim McLaughlin and Yeon Hong Min of Okemos Michigan.

