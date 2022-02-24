Lower bond denied for man accused in 2020 shooting death of 11-year-old Madison girl

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge rejected a request for lower bond for one of three men facing charges for the 2020 shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in Madison.

Jerry Ward, who is now 19 years old, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree attempted homicide as a party to a crime for the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott in August 2020.

Madison police say multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into another on E. Washington Ave. near Lexington Ave. just before noon on August 11, 2020. Police believe a man who was watching after Scott that day was the intended target of the shooting, but Scott was shot instead and later died from her injuries.

Ward was one of three teenagers, along with then-19-year-old Perion Carreon and then-16-year-old Andre Brown, arrested after the shooting. He was originally held on a $1.5 million bond before that amount was lowered to $500,000. In Dane County Court Thursday, Ward’s attorneys looked to get the bond lowered again before his trial scheduled for June, but the request was denied.

Ward was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. His lawyers have claimed he was in the car at the time of the shooting, but was not the one who fired the gun that killed Scott.

His trial is set to begin on June 1 after jury selection on May 31.