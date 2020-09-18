Lowell Wedekin

Site staff by Site staff

Lowell Wedekind, age 62, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, passed away on September 9, 2020 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo with Pastor Dave Hutchins and Pastor Dan Gunderson. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service at 1:00. (to be determined)

Lowell was born on October 27, 1957 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Henry and Annabelle (Hames) Wedekind.

Lowell is survived by his mother, Annebelle and his sisters, Debra Wedekind and Barbara Wedekind, all of Baraboo; his adopted sister, Jan; some of his very special friends, Gary and Cheryl Shepard, Mark Bump, Donna Beardsley, Aunt Kathy, Josh Opperman, who he worked on lawnmowers and tractors with, Richard Voights, who he was very close to and his very many friends from the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club. He is further survived by all the neighbors on Side Rd and Twin Oaks Rd, who he visited with daily as well as the members of his church, who called every day to see how he was doing.

He was preceded in death by his father.