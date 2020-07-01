Love, Dillon ink deals with Packers

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley
Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Now it’s officially official. Jordan Love and A.J. Dillon are Packers. Green Bay’s first and second-round picks signed with the franchise on Wednesday afternoon.

Love was drafted 26th overall out of Utah State. 2018 was his best season with the Aggies, throwing for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Dillon was selected 62nd overall in the second round. The Boston College running back rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in 3 seasons with the Eagles.

