Louisville police say officer has been shot as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot as protests grow over the lack of charges for the officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Protesters scattered by police appeared to split into small groups in the city’s downtown on a night of street protests.

Meanwhile, police gave no immediate update Wednesday evening after saying the officer had been shot. It wasn’t clear if the officer’s shooting was linked to the protests.

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

Officers in riot gear fired flash bangs Wednesday evening in a square that’s been at the center of protests, but it had largely cleared out ahead of a nighttime curfew.

