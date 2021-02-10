Louise Michaelyn Miron

Louise Michaelyn Miron passed away on February 9, 2021 just 40 days short of her 90th birthday.

She was born in Webster, Massachusetts on April 1, 1931 to Anthony P. Miron and Lucy (Ekasala) Miron. She was a twin sister to Lucille (Bunny).

Louise married Robert W. Sherman in 1949. They had 3 children together: William Robert, Barbara Louise (Rogan) and Anthony Robert. Robert and Louise divorced in 1978.

Louise is survived by her sons and their wives William (Becky Fox) and Anthony (Tamara Rae); son-in-law Robert Rogan; grandchildren Megan Rogan, Michael Rogan, Martin Rogan, Molly Kortsch, Anthony Michael Sherman and Alyssa Rae Spaulding. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Devin Rogan, Jaida Portis, Xavier Woodard, Willow Kortsch and Anthony Robert Sherman

She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Lucille, her ex-husband Robert and her daughter Barbara.

