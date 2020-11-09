Louise Lizette Voigt

Louise Voigt, age 82, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, Wisconsin, with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Immediate family and close friends only, due to covid-19 restrictions.

Louise was born January 17, 1938 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Fredrick and Irene (Comer) Anglim. She loved to knit and crochet, to bake and to play cards, especially euchre and rummy; she also loved to dance, all while raising 7 children.

Louise is survived by her husband Bruce; sons, Bruce Jr., Donald (Laurie), Paul, Michael (Amy); daughters, Penny Wehman, Connie (Michael) Bracco; daughter-in-law, Erica; brothers, Fredrick “Bud” Anglim, Terry (Rita) Anglim; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd; son-in-law, Jim Wehman; brother, John and sisters, Mary and Donna.