Louise E. Dotter

Site staff by Site staff

Spring Green – Louise Ellen Radtke Noreen Dotter (LERND), age 76 of Spring Green, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Agrace in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born on May 10, 1944 in Hennepin Co., MN. She lived, she loved, she laughed, she cried, she danced with cancer, and she survived in grateful wonder, until she died. Carpe Diem!

She will be remembered by two of the most amazing children in the universe, Kevin and Kathryn Noreen; the best of brother’s, John and Susan Radtke and family; and by a fantastic “friemily” of block 13, Spring Green and River Valley neighbors.

Her body will be returned to the earth at the Old Helena Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, The Spring Green Dog Park, 4Pete’sSake, or the Spring Green Food Pantry.

“LIVE as if you were to die tomorrow. LEARN as if you were to live forever.”- Gandhi

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.