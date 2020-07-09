Louise A. Lemke

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE – Louise A. Lemke, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was born on June 26, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Oren and Vera (Hess) Ellingson.

Louise graduated from Madison East High School in 1949 and attended Madison Business College. She was united in marriage to Eugene Lemke on June 28, 1952, in Madison. Eugene passed away on Nov. 13, 1965. Louise worked as a bookkeeper for the Wisconsin Area Health and Welfare Fund for 24 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, where she played the organ from 1959-1995, a past president of Madison Chapter of Lutheran Church Library Association and the organist at Monona Lutheran Church from 1945-1958. Louise enjoyed breeding champion Scottish Terriers and was an avid reader and gardener.

Louise is survived by two sons, Richard (Jan) Lemke and Daniel Lemke; daughter, Karen Lemke; granddaughter, Angie (Patrick) Flanagan; great-grandsons, Will, Miles and Connor Flanagan; sister, Pat Ellingson; nieces, Mina Esser, Kristin Bayuk; and nephew, Russell Bayuk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; and foster sister, Mary Richie.

A public celebration of Louise’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care of Louise.

