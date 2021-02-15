Louis “Louie” G. Droessler

Site staff by Site staff

Louis “Louie” “Lou” G. Droessler, 45, of Prairie du Chien, WI, formerly of Cuba City, WI passed away on February 11, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Franciscan Hospital in La Crosse, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Chad Droessler & Fr. David Flanagan officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, February 20th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Louie was born on December 9, 1975 to Greg & Paula (Banfield) Droessler in Dubuque, IA. He was a graduate of Cuba City High School and worked as a welder for Dillman Equipment in Prairie du Chien, WI. Louie enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, music, parties, watching Brewers, Packers & Badgers, family gatherings and cookouts. He enjoyed his time on the ice, fishing with his brother Beau, and his approachable nature had him spending as much time engaging in conversation with fellow fishermen as he did fishing, but he always managed to catch his limit. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family and friends, especially hosting garage parties with Robin. Louie was a proud grandpa and had a very special relationship with his granddaughter, Lovely. They would video chat often, along with her mom, Xavi, and her little brothers. Lovely’s special name for him was “Papa Lou” and that meant the world to him and put a giant smile on his face every time she called him that. He was known for his loving heart and great personality and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Louie is survived by his wife, Robin (Gerhards) Droessler; a daughter, Xavionna Droessler of Davenport, IA; his parents, Paula Banfield of Dubuque, IA and Greg (Jane) Droessler of Cuba City, WI; 2 sisters: Erin (Jay) Digman of Cuba City, WI and Manda (Travis) Then of Cascade, IA; 3 brothers: Beau (Candace) Droessler of Platteville, WI, Fr. Chad Droessler of Monona, WI and Russ Droessler of Milwaukee, WI; 2 step sons: Ryan (Sarah) Gerhards and Brett Gerhards of Cuba City, WI; and 3 grandchildren: Lovely, Jamaris and Jayshawn; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Louis & Grace Banfield and Gerald & Luetta Droessler.

Special thanks to his lifelong friend, Brad Blackbourn, who stayed by him and supported him with frequent calls and visits especially during his time of greatest need.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Louis “Louie” G. Droessler Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Louie Droessler Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.