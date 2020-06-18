Loud noise at Marshall campground caused by popped tire, dispatchers say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

freeimages.com

MARSHALL, Wis. — First responders said a loud noise at a campground in Marshall was caused by a tire popping on a camper, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Dispatchers received a report of a possible explosion at Whistle Stop Campground shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

They said someone was filled a camper tire too full causing it to pop.

No injuries were reported, according to Dane County dispatchers.

