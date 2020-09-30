Lorriane K. Lewis

JANESVILLE – Lorraine K. “Kay” Lewis, age 84, of Janesville, Wis., passed away on Sept. 28, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.

She was born on February 16, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Herbert and Helen Saam.

Kay was a “Jill of all trades” working at various places. She was a bartender, a truck driver; worked in an office and at a manufacturing facility. But because of her love of children, Kay cherished her work in childcare. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening and later in life, coloring. Kay raised her family on a farm where her love of horses and horseback riding flourished. She is remembered as a sweet person.

Kay is survived by her children; Tom (Betty) Reynolds of Janesville, Barb (Scott) Gilson of Janesville and Patrick Reynolds of Madison. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren; Chad Stage, Josh Stage, Amy Sheridan, Erik Gilson, Cynthia Reynolds, Jennifer DeArmitt, Madelin Reynolds and Marley Reynolds, and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers; Ken Saam, Ronald Kelly and Donald Kelly.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husbands and an infant child.

Per Kay’s wishes no formal services will be held.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

