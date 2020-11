Lorretta Richter

COLUMBUS—Lorretta A. Richter age 100, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

A private family inurnment will take place at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Lost Lake.

We would also like to thank Dr. Ralph Poser and the Home Again Assisted Living Center for all of the special and excellent care provided to our mother.

A complete obituary is pending.