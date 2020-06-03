Lorraine Madsen

Site staff by Site staff

COLUMBUS—Lorraine M. Madsen (DeKovic) age 83 passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born on July 10, 1936 in Chicago to George and Helen (Sierzputowski) DeKovic. She married Raymond Madsen on February 19, 1955 in Chicago. Lorraine was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards. She was a devoted Packer, Badgers and Brewers fan. Most of all Lorraine loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Raymond of Columbus; her two daughters Gayle George (Danny Colvin) of Poynette and Sandra (Dale) Schwartz of Columbus; four grandchildren Patrick (Christi) Huggett, Aaron (Andrea) Huggett, Sarah Winter (finance` Tim Wreath) and Robert George; five great grandchildren Ella, Anna, Cloie, Jon and Robin; two sisters Louise (Jerome) Stepanek of Orland Park IL and Irene (Robert) Venn of Orlando FL; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; half brother George DeKovic Jr.; a son Robert and a daughter Shawn Madsen.

A private funeral service held at the Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to the family.