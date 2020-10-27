Lorraine M. Schlappi

Lorraine M. Schlappi age 98, of Monroe, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at U.W. Hospital.

Lorraine was born on April 9, 1922 in Monroe, the daughter of Otis and Marie (Ruegsegger) Wells. She attended Grove Rural School, graduated from Monroe High School in 1940 and Green county Normal Teachers College in 1942. She taught three years teaching at the Michael School in Cadiz Township before her marriage to John Schlappi on April 7, 1945 at St. Victor Catholic Church. John and Lorraine farmed Southwest of Browntown on their Brown Swiss Alpine Echo Farm. The couple moved into a new home in rural Monroe in 1980. Lorraine was a lifelong member of St. Victor Catholic Church. Throughout the years, Lorraine kept active with several organizations including 4-H, South Wayne FFA, Green County Homemakers, board member of Farm and Home, Monroe Moose Lodge, and the Antique Wheelers Car Club. She enjoyed volunteering for Monroe Clinic (30 years) and Green County Cancer Society Memorial Chairperson (35 years). Lorraine enjoyed wintering in St. Augustine, Florida with Arthur McGinnis, who she married in 2005. She has resided at Aster Retirement Community since 2018.

Lorraine is survived by four children, Heidi (Stephen) Digman of Monroe, Edward (Kathy) Schlappi of Waunakee, Ilene (Dale) Seffrood of Verona, and James (Teresa) Schlappi of Browntown; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Roselyn Dietmeier of Orangeville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John in 1999, and Arthur in 2018; a brother, Victor Wells; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Dietmeier.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Victor Catholic Church in Lorraine’s name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net