Lorraine Kremer, age 98, passed away on December 18, 2021, in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Lorraine was born on August 8, 1923, in Clear Lake, SD, to Emma (Woodman) and Raymond M. Holt. She was raised on the family farm and attended Clear Lake schools, graduating from Clear Lake High School early at age 16. She graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, where her father’s cousin, Theresa Holt, was the Dean of Women. She graduated with a degree in education and taught home economics at Glyndon, MN, Osakis, MN, and Springfield, MN. While at Osakis, Lorraine boarded with two other teachers at the home of Nicholas and Edwina Kremer, who lived across the street from the school. At the end of World War II, the eldest Kremer son, George, returned from duty in Europe, met the teachers who were boarding at his parent’s home, and fell in love with Lorraine. They were married on November 23, 1950, in Osakis.

They lived in Osakis for seven years then moved to River Falls, WI, in 1957 after purchasing the River Falls Journal. Lorraine was a homemaker and assisted with bookkeeping and proofreading for the Journal. She was an active member at St. Bridget church, including singing in the Resurrection Choir, teaching religious education, member of Parish Council and the Board of Education. She also worked with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Her favorite activity was playing Bridge and she was a member of Bridge Club for 30 years. They retired in 1984 and spent time traveling around the United States and Europe, spending winters in Mesa, Arizona. They moved to Westshire Village retirement community near Waunakee, WI, in 1996. Lorraine enjoyed knitting and for many years would knit 30-50 pairs of mittens to donate each fall.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband George M. Kremer; daughters Kathleen, Joan and Ann; grandchildren Christopher Larsen and Emily Kremer; parents Ray and Emma Holt; sister Eloise Andersen; brothers Clayton, Marvin and Bayard (who died as an infant) Holt.

She is survived by her children Mark Kremer of Red Wing, MN, Paul (Deb) Kremer of Sun Prairie, WI, Dave (Pat) Kremer of Eau Claire, WI, Ruth (Randy) Pickering of Edgerton, WI, Sara (Russ) Burmeister of Punta Gorda, FL, Margaret (Steve) Brunn of Franklin, WI, Mike (Sheryl) Kremer of Sumter, SC; son-in-law Larry Phelps of Pueblo, CO; daughter-in-law Brenda Keller of River Falls, WI; grandchildren Matt, Doug, Josh, Erin, Zach, Meredith, Jason, Adam, Shannon, Chris, Richard, Rachel, Ryan, Jill, Kimmi, Kelly, Kyle, Lora, Nick, Collin, Joe and Tiffany; many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Shirly Holt of Gary, SD, Helen McClain of Osakis, MN, Fran Kremer of Buffalo, MN, and Joanne Kremer of Wheaton, MN.

Funeral Service will be at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E Division Street, River Falls, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor for their many years of caring for Mom, as well as Agrace Hospice staff for their care and support.

