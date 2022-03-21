Lorraine D. Tekeley

by Obituaries

Lorraine D. Tekeley, 96, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1925 in Minnesota, daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Steinberg) Davis.

Lorraine is no stranger to the Fort Atkinson stage, having been acting in FACT productions since almost its’ inception, including roles in “Corn is Green”, Medea, Miracle Worker, Anne of Green Gables, Four Poster, and Fox Fire.

Lorraine played in Agnes of God at the Café Carpe. Roles at the CPA in Jefferson included Trip to Bountiful, on Golden Pond, As We Forgive Those, Steele Magnolias, and Grapes of Wrath.

Lorraine studied in NYC at the Harrison Lewis School of Acting, also workshops under the direction of the late Lee Strasburg. She has been associated with the Norman Players in Milwaukee, Edyth Busch Players in St. Paul, Minnesota, Community Players in Evansville, IN, and the Janesville Little Theatre. Some Fireside appearances were in My Fair Lady and Crazy for You.

Lorraine was blessed with 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and considered them a loving support circle. Her grandchildren enjoyed her games, her hot and cold scavenger hunts that always led to a fun adventure when they visited.

“One of my big passions for most of my life was theatre and acting. It started in a 2nd grade play and was encouraged by teachers and coaches throughout my high school years. So, after attending secretarial school (to have a “real” job, as my mother insisted) I went to New York with a friend to attend drama school, working as a waitress to pay for lessons. It was at that job that I met a handsome Marine who had just returned from combat, which changed my life’s direction. 2 years later (he went to Penn State, and I returned to Minnesota to work as a bookkeeper and secretary) we were married. In that interim I did little theatre at the Edyth Busch theatre in St. Paul, MN, later in Milwaukee at the Norman Players and eventually at FACT in Fort Atkinson.

One of my most exciting honor was doing the role of Sadie Thompson in “Rain” for the Janesville Little theatre. It was recognized on a state level for excellence and an invitation to attend a seminar in Racine under the direction of the renowned New York director and actor, Lee Strasburg.

I was the Fort Atkinson High School secretary for nearly 25 year and enjoyed being around the students, staff and teachers, many of whom became close friends outside of school and continued to be well after I left the school. I helped out with ticket taking at sporting events, working with the cheerleaders, helping the drama club; all opportunities that kept me involved with the students I enjoyed so much.

I was a part of the Red Hatters for many years and enjoyed coming up with new and exciting activities when it was my turn to host, sometimes planning scavenger hunts to find clues leading to where we would have lunch. I spent many years golfing at the Mounds with my husband and with the girls on Tuesday nights. I was involved with a bowling league and was an avid bridge player, enjoying that into my 90s with my bridge club, and hosting my turn at Reena Senior Living in recent years.

Other fun things – being a MC for births, anniversaries, weddings and retirement gatherings and writing poetry for the honoree, narrating the Blackhawk war story at the stockade several times, doing commercial modeling – most exciting for Harley Davison, and for the Chain Belt 1954 calendar (Miss November), telling jokes on the buses that came to the Fireside, making speeches, narrations, plays for St. Joseph’s Church, and directing a few plays.

One of the most fun things ever – being with my 3 daughters every year for our “Girls Long Weekend” – we would laugh for 3 or 4 days straight, just doing little things like going to the grocery store or a trip to the meat market. The Boston Store and Dales Bootery were financially painful to the pocketbook.

God has been a very good to me – I have a wonderful family, amazing friends, had a life of adventure, a determination to do my best in whatever path I took and the strength to keep going. I finally decided to retire as a hostess at the Fireside at the age of 89. It was 18 years of enjoyment working with contented customers making friends with strangers and helping people.”

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, August (Gust) and her son, Kevin.

A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

A Celebration of LIFE is being planned for a later date for all family, friends and all those lives she touched to attend. She will be a tough act to follow and will be missed so very much.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

