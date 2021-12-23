Lorna Dilley

by Obituaries

Lorna Mae Dilley, 88, passed away on December 12, 2021.

She was born to parents August and Jean (Cranston) Zorn, on January 27, 1933 in Bottineau, North Dakota. Lorna met Rodney Dilley in 1950. They were married on May 31, 1952 in Spokane, Washington. In 1955, they moved to Excelsior, Wisconsin. Together they raised two children.

Lorna truly lived a full life. She was a loyal and devoted wife, wonderful mother and grandmother. Lorna loved gardening, sewing and reading. She was a very active member of Five Points Lutheran Church in Richland Country. Lorna loved learning and took classes at the UW extension in Richland Center, even in her retirement. In her quest to always learn, she travelled to Great Britain, China and the Middle East. She was the Office Manager for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years.

Lorna is survived by a daughter, Karen (Bruce Kleinhans) Dilley; a son, Ronald (Kim) Dilley; grandchildren, Ryan Dilley and Kristine (Dilley) Beyer; great grandchildren, Jackson Dilley, Evelyn Dilley, Leo Beyer; sister, Carol (Zorn) Gibbs; nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rodney Dilley; brothers, Lloyd Zorn, Arthur Zorn; sisters, Joyce (Zorn) Osborne, Margaret (Zorn) Skinner, Myrtle (Zorn) Walt.

Although sad about her passing, it is really a blessing. The last year had taken a terrible toll on her mind and body. A deeply religious woman, she fully trusted that reunification with her beloved husband awaited her in heaven. For that belief, we are very grateful. We have been truly blessed to have had Mom in our lives. Our memories are rich and plentiful. We will celebrate her life in the coming days with family during the holidays. To our friends and relatives that grew up around our home, be assured you were always welcomed.

There will be no services. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.