Lori L. (Miller) Wirts

New Glarus, WI – Lori L. (Miller) Wirts, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She was born September 12, 1958 to David and Ella (Miles) Miller in Danville, IL. Lori graduated from Middleton High School in 1976 and attended Milwaukee Area Technical College. She was a successful entrepreneur, avid traveler, and a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

As an active member of the community, Lori was a member of Grace Church, Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and currently served on the Village Board in New Glarus. She had previously served as the President and District Director of the Barneveld Jaycees and was a member of the Swiss Belles.

She was a gifted singer, had a beautiful and fun fashion sense, and she was always quick with a “dad” joke or funny gift. Lori was known for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, giving spirit, and her devotion to her friends and family. She was a warrior in Christ leading many to salvation over the years, including her former husband, Jim Wirts who precedes her in death.

Many loved her and will miss her bright spark in their lives. Lori is survived by her father David Miller, siblings Rayne (Fred) Oxberger, Kerry (Sandy) Miller, Jocelyn (Yuri) Hohman, and Andrea (Pete) Langrish, 25 nieces and nephews, 43 great nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew and many close friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother Ella, maternal and paternal grandparents, infant nephew Chance Wisecup, nephew Kord Miller, her uncles Richard Kinney and Russ Johnson, and her aunts Deanna Johnson, Sheryl Kinney, and Cathie Miller.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 21 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Grace Church, 416 Second St., New Glarus, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Grace Church. Pastor John Lewis will officiate.

The graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oakwood, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 19, 2022 at the Danville Assembly, 428 N Walnut St. Danville, IL 61832.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Care Net of Monroe or the New Glarus Schools Music Department.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

