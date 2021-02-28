Loretta J. (Sickler) Ascheman

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Loretta on February 25, 2021. Loretta was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend to all.

Loretta’s story started on January 23, 1947, the oldest child of Raymond and Dolores Sickler. She married her high school sweetheart Rick, who spent 54 years adoring his beloved wife. They were an inseparable team. Together they had three children Melissa, Kris, and Chad.

Loretta was an honest, loving, kind, strong individual. She had a pleasant personality that was contagious to everyone she met. She had a creative side that showed through playing piano and organ, sewing, quilting and calligraphy.

Loretta spent many years in Spring Valley working as an instructional aide helping the handicapped. Although rewarding, there was another side to Loretta. And that was her generosity with her time. As a cancer survivor, she devoted a lot of her time volunteering within the community and beyond. Relay for Life, Love Lights a Tree, I Can Cope are just some examples that she put her heart and soul into. Although never boastful, she did receive the accolade of Citizen of the Year for all her volunteer work.

Loretta also enjoyed the outdoors. For many, many years her and Rick spent countless hours out on the golf course during the summer months. She was also known to love the sun. She enjoyed going south during the winters and once summer hit, she would spend endless hours sitting out on her deck or poolside at her daughter’s house.

Family was important to Loretta. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family dearly. Friends also played a vital role in Loretta’s life. She had such a vast group and cherished them all.

Rest in peace Loretta. You are loved and will be dearly missed.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Loretta are her daughter Melissa Ascheman-Davis, parents Raymond & Dolores Sickler, sister Gwen Sailor and in-laws Raymond & Louise Ascheman. Loved ones that will miss Loretta until they meet again are her husband Rick Ascheman, her daughter Kris (Craig) Paulson, son Chad Ascheman, son in-law John Davis, grandchildren Trevor, Lane and Braeden, along with her siblings and extended family.

Family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Loretta’s life in their own personal way. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

