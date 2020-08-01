Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 Brewers season, officials say
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Lorenzo Cain has just opted out of the 2020 MLB season following Saturday’s night game being postponed, according to the Milwaukee Brewers.
This announcement comes after the Brewers’ home opener was postponed due to one player and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19 from the St. Louis Cardinals.
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 1, 2020
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.