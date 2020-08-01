Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 Brewers season, officials say

Sasha VanAllen
Posted:
Updated:
by Sasha VanAllen
PHOTOS: Brewers top Chicago Cubs 3-1 to claim NL Central title
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 01: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a win over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Tiebreaker Game at Wrigley Field on October 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 to win the Central Division. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Lorenzo Cain has just opted out of the 2020 MLB season following Saturday’s night game being postponed, according to the Milwaukee Brewers.

This announcement comes after the Brewers’ home opener was postponed due to one player and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19 from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lorenzo Cain Statement

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 1, 2020

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments