Lorayne Mae Smythe

MADISON– Lorayne Mae Smythe, age 98, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Oakwood Village University Woods.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1922, in Madison, the daughter of Vander and Myrtle Jenson. Lorayne grew up in Deerfield and attended UW-Stout and Madison Business College.

Lorayne married Charles A. Smythe on Feb. 7, 1942, in Madison. They lived on the East side for many years while raising their four children: Susan, Jon, Stefanie and Kim. During those years, she worked at USAFI and FDIC before retiring in 1976.

Lorayne was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and she was a proud Norwegian who loved her lutefisk and lefse. She was an avid sports fan, following the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. She was especially crazy about Badgers football and was a season ticket holder for many years. Bucky Badger was the highlight of her 90th birthday party. She enjoyed many years as a resident of Oakwood Village where she had many friends, enjoyed taking trips and playing cards.

Lorayne is survived by her children, Jon Smythe (Rose Ann) and Kim Smythe; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vander and Myrtle; husband, Charles; and daughters, Susan Gundlach and Stefanie Murray.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 10 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. A private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lorayne’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

A huge thank you to Oakwood and Agrace HospiceCare for the kind and loving care shown to Lorayne.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.