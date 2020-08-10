Lora J. Hartmann

Lora J. Hartmann, age 68, of Sauk City, died on August 9, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a 2-year battle with lymphoma.

She was born the daughter of the late Clifford and Dona Jean (Kurt) Hartmann. Lora graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1969 and was united in marriage to Gary Millard on May 8, 1971. They have two children, Jeffrey and his wife Nicole (Fransen) and daughter Mikayla (Prairie du Sac); and Tracey Millard and her daughter Parker McDonald (Neillsville).

Lora loved driving semi for over 10 years with Ellefson Trucking in Edgerton. She then joined MATC for almost 25 years where she retired in 2011. She enjoyed making cards, scrapbooking, euchre, snowmobiling, motorcycle trips, relaxing in her pool and Friday night fish fry by boat with family.

She is survived by her children and siblings David Hartmann (Lodi), Kathy and Tom Breunig (Sauk City), Tom and Barbara (Page) Hartmann (Prairie du Sac), and Roberta Sue and Kevin Lemanski (Waunakee) and many nieces and nephews.

Lora was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Terry (Bongard) Hartmann.

Lora’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Chris Fletcher and the entire team at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. In addition, a note of gratitude to Nurse Kevin and the team at Agrace Hospice for the care and comfort they provided.

Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private mass at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City with inurnment following in the St. Aloysius cemetery.

“All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, safely home in heaven at last.”