Loper Report: “Kimi,” “Inventing Anna,” and “I Want You Back”

by Site staff

News 3 Now’s Wil Loper gives his three things to watch this week.

Loper recommends “Kimi” on HBO Max, “Inventing Anna” on Netflix, and “I Want You Back” on Amazon Prime Video.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.