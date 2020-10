Loper Report: ‘Honest Thief,’ ‘Kajillionaire,’ ‘The Devil Has a Name’ & ‘On the Rocks’

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

News 3 Now film critic Wil Loper shares his thoughts on what new movies and television shows are and and aren’t worth watching this week, including “Honest Thief,” “Kajillionaire,” “The Devil Has a Name” “On the Rocks” and more.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.