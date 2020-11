Loper Report: ‘Come Play,’ ‘Holidate’ and a tribute to Sean Connery

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

In addition to sharing recommendations for what to watch this week, News 3 Now film critic Wil Loper pays tribute to the original James Bond, Sean Connery. Connery died Saturday. He was 90 years old.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.