Loper Report: Best movies and TV shows to watch this week

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

There’s pretty much no reason to go outside this week — might as well stay in and watch a movie or TV show. Wil Loper has a look at what’s out there this week.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.