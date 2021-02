Loper Report: Best movies and TV shows to watch this week

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

It’s going to be cold and it’ll get a lot colder. Sounds like a perfect time to watch a new movie or TV show. Our Will Loper has a look at some great options in this week’s Loper Report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.