Loper Report: ‘Artemis Fowl,’ ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ ‘The King of Staten Island’

Site staff by Site staff

Including “Artemis Fowl” on Disney Plus, Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” on Netflix, and first up, Judd Apatow’s New Comedy “The King of Staten Island” premiering on premium Video On Demand.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments