Loper Report: ’12 Hour Shift,’ ‘Dick Johnson is Dead,’ and ‘A World of Calm’

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

Film critic Wil Loper recommends this week’s must watch movies and television shows, including “12 Hour Shift,” Netflix’s “Dick Johnson is Dead,” “American Murder: The Family Next Door,” and HBO’s “A World of Calm.”

