Looking for an excuse not to cook? Madison’s Restaurant Week is back & local eateries can use your business

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– “What’s for dinner?”

Before your kids, partner, or you ask that question, 20 local restaurants have an easy answer: everything on their Restaurant Week menus!

The twice-a-year event, sponsored by Madison Magazine, returns January 23rd and runs through the 28th!

This year, you’ll find familiar names like Osteria Papavero, Tavernakaya, and Villa Dolce, as well as newcomers like Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill (in the east side’s Global Market Food Hall.)

“Chefs usually put their most interesting options on their Restaurant Week menus to really wow new guests,” said Madison Magazine editor Andrea Behling, adding, “This is really the time to help restaurants.”

After a busy December, January is typically the slowest month of the year for Wisconsin’s restaurant industry.

Click here for more information on Winter Restaurant Week 2022 and a list of menus.

