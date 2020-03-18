Looking for a quarantine companion? Humane Society is still adopting out animals

Main campus open by appointment only; thrift store closed indefinitely

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — If you’re spending the next few weeks working from home, now might be the perfect time to introduce a new family member to the household.

The Dane County Humane Society is still adopting out animals and asking for donations, even as its doors close indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization has shut down its main campus except for scheduled appointments, and the thrift store has closed until further notice.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can check out available animals on the DCHS website. To make an appointment, give the shelter a call at 608-838-0413 ext. 145.

DCHS is also asking its community to continue helping staff care for animals through monetary donations. If you’re able to help, you can donate online here or mail a check to DCHS at 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI, 53718. The society currently will not accept item donations due to transmission concerns.

Other DCHS programs have been cancelled this spring, including Spring Break Camp Pawprint, Humane Heroes, dog training classes and all volunteer shifts. You can read the latest updates and program changes here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments