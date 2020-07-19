Looking back at 2019’s substation fire, explosion in Madison

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Exactly one year ago, a mechanical issue at a Madison Gas and Electric plant triggered a massive explosion that sent a fireball into the air and knocked out power for 12,000 customers.

The incident happened on one of the hottest days last summer.

After an investigation, the energy company determined a piece of American Transmission Co. equipment caught on fire, which sparked the explosion.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments