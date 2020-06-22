Looking at the Saharan dust cloud

MADISON, Wis. — A huge dust cloud is blowing off the western coast of Africa, and it’s headed toward the Midwest.

While the dust is likely to help prevent hurricanes in the south, meteorologist Dana Fulton says it won’t have much impact on Wisconsin beyond adding some more particles to the sky that can create especially stunning sunsets.

When the dust gets blown off the coast it gets sucked up into the upper atmosphere where it can travel extreme distances.

As of Monday afternoon, the dust was traveling over the Caribbean.

