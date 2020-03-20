Lonnie Grau

OREGON-On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Lonnie Grau, of Oregon, Wis., age 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Lonnie was born on May 11, 1946 in Faulkton, S. D. to Raymond and Rose (Steiner) Grau. Lonnie was an adventurous boy (to put it mildly) who grew up in and graduated from Faulkton High School in 1965.

Lonnie was in the U. S. Army from 1965-1968, serving in the Vietnam war. When he returned home, a gal by the name of Marilyn Haak came to South Dakota during Pheasant Season. They married on March 8, 1969. The adventure never slowed for 51 years! Lonnie worked 30 dedicated years at Oscar Mayer as a security officer. He was a hardworking man who loved nothing more than laughing and joking with family and friends at a lifetime of gatherings. No one left without a laugh.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn. Together, they raised four children who are gifted with his sense of humor: Dianna (Guy) Tarkenton of Edgerton, WI., Lee (Christine Seamonson) Grau of Brooklyn, WI., Robin (Ray) Seavert of Albany, WI., and Chris (Misty) Grau of Evansville, WI. He is further survived by the grandkids who adored their grandfather’s numerous shenanigans and learned much from the expert: Jesse (Catiera Taylor) Tarkenton, Alyssa Seamonson, Casey Tarkenton, Hailey Seavert, McKenna Grau, Addison Grau, and Mallorie Tessmer; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Tarkenton. Lonnie is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Peavler, Linda (Ron) Myer, Jean (Jim) Brock, Jeanette (Greg) Anglin; his baby brother, Al (Tonya) Grau; brothers-in law, Hermie Schraeder and Marv Schmidt; and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Kyra Schraeder and Judy Schmidt.

Lonnie wished not to have a big service, but we hope you will think of him often and laugh about your adventures with him. A gathering will be planned at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Veteran’s Organization. Lonnie’s favorite was Fischer House in Milwaukee, Wis.

