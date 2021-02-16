Lonna S. Johnson

Lonna's Livestream Service will begin at 3 p.m CST on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

MADISON – Lonna S. Johnson, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1960, in Rockford, Ill, the daughter of Elwood and Charlotte (Smith) Dundee.

Lonna grew up in Sharon, Ill., and graduated from Big Foot High School. She was united in marriage to Reed Johnson on Aug 3, 1984. Lonna worked for Harker Heating and Cooling, Orkin, WPS and most recently for CapTel. Throughout her working career, she was always available to help with her kids’ sporting and club events and was instrumental in her children’s adoptions. Lonna always had animals in her life, which included many loyal canines and a few furry felines.

Lonna was caring, loving and the best mom. She loved traveling and especially looked forward to vacations with her family. She enjoyed taking cruises, camping, attending concerts and simply being together with her family. Lonna was an amazing cook and loved tending to her flower garden and reading. She often played video games with the kids and won.

Lonna is survived by her husband of 36 years, Reed; their three children, Debra “Debbie” Johnson, Benjamin Johnson and Jeremy (Samantha Loomis) Johnson; grandson, Caleb Kaioula; three brothers, Wayne Dundee, Mike (Teresa) Dundee and Robert (Laura Mitchell) Dundee; three sisters, Lorie Burkhamer, Pam Dundee and Sherry (John Holt) Dundee; mother- in-law, Geneva Johnson; and brother-in-law, Richard Johnson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Marjorie Dundee; father-in-law, Delos Johnson; brother-in-law, Robert Johnson; sister-in-law, Pam Dundee; and two infant brothers, Charles Dundee and David Dundee.

A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Lonna’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s charity of choice in Lonna’s memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

