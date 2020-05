Longtime Middleton Athletic Director Bob Joers loses battle with pancreatic cancer

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Longtime Middleton Athletic Director Bob Joers lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday night. He was 56 years old.

He served two stints as athletic director for the Cardinals, from 1995-2004 and from 2011-2020.

Joers is survived by Cindy, his wife of 31 years, and their three children.

Funeral services will not be immediately held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments