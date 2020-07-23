Longtime friends split $22M Powerball jackpot decades after promising to split lottery winnings

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Two longtime friends are now multi-millionaires thanks to a promise they made in 1992.

When Thomas Cook realized a Powerball ticket that he bought at Synergy Coop Exit 45 on County Road B in Menomonie was the $22 million jackpot winner, he called his friend Joseph Feeney to break the news. Back in 1992 the duo swore that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot they’d split the winnings.

“He called me and I said ‘are you jerking my bobber?'” Feeney said. (Feeney is an avid fisherman.)

Both men said they plan to use the money to allow them to spend more time with their families.

“We can pursue what we feel comfortable with,” Cook said. “I can’t think of a better way to retire.”



Because the duo picked the cash option of roughly $16.7 million, Cook and Feeney both took home about $5.7 million after federal and state taxes.

Their win was Wisconsin’s 18th Powerball jackpot since the state debuted the game in 1992. Wisconsin is tied for fourth on the all-time list of most winning states, according to a news release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments