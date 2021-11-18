Longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years to be visible in sky overnight

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — People will be able to view a historic event just by looking to the sky Thursday night.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will happen late Thursday into Friday.

While a typical eclipse will last for a couple hours, this eclipse will last for just under three-and-a-half hours, Dixie Burns, a physical science instructor for Madison College, explained. Total eclipses will routinely be as long as this partial eclipse is set to be.

“It starts just after 1 a.m., about 1:18 a.m. our time, and then gets the maximum coverage — which will be about 97% of the moon inside the Earth’s shadow — just after 3 a.m. and then ends about quarter to 5 in the morning,” she said.

Total lunar eclipses are famous for their deep red color, often earning the moniker “blood moon.”

“Because this lunar eclipse is almost total, it should also turn that red color,” she added, “and what you’re seeing with that red color is sunlight that’s passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and is being reflected back at us from the moon. So it’s kind of neat; (you can) think of it as you’re seeing all the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets reflecting back at you at once.”

The last year this kind of partial eclipse occurred was in 1440; the next one isn’t set to happen until 2669.

It will be visible to the naked eye with no special equipment needed, Burns said.

Skies are set to clear as the eclipse goes on, meaning the best chance to view it will be later on.

