Long-time downtown optical shop moves, cites decline of State Street as cause

After nearly 40 years on State Street, Madison Optometric Center relocated.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

After nearly 40 years on State Street, Madison Optometric Center moved to a new location after three challenging years.

According to a release, MOC relocated to city station at 658 W. Washington Ave. Owner Lynne Derra says the practice thrived for years, but the past three years have been a struggle.

“The intrigue of our local community to shop downtown has declined,” Derra says. “Between the pandemic, the unrest during this summer’s protests and the increased issues on State Street, it’s time for a new location.”

MOC changed its name in the move, Madison Optical Center. The location has more parking and space, the release says.

MOC opened in 1983 by Dr. Thomas Munns. Derra purchased the practice in 2013 and runs it with her daughter, Samantha Krakow.

The new location opened Feb. 9.



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.