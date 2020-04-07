Long lines forming at Milwaukee area polling locations

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of voters, many wearing masks and standing apart from one another, waited outside the South Division High School polling place in Milwaukee as the polls opened Tuesday.

A similar long line of voters waited at Waukesha’s only polling site.

Long waiting times were expected as the number of polling places was cut due to workers concerns about contracting COVID-19.

Kristin Hansen, 53, a voting rights activist, thought about working the polls when she heard there was a need, but she decided against it because she has asthma and seasonal allergies that already cause her breathing problems.

Hansen said she finds it hard to believe Wisconsin is holding in-person voting in light of the pandemic.

National Guard members are helping staff polling places because of the shortage of workers.

