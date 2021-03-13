Lone Rock man sentenced to prison for Social Security fraud

MADISON, Wis. — A Lone Rock resident is being sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for committing Social Security fraud.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Christopher M. Hynek on Friday to serve one year and one day in prison.

Hynek must also pay a restitution amount of $98,256.

According to the Department of Justice, Hynek filed for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits in 2003. He claimed to be suffering arm injuries.

While he was receiving benefits, Hynek worked at his parents printing business, Hynek Printing in Richland Center, Wisconsin.

The judge found he hid his work activity and was paid “under the table.”

