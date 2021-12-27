Lois Ruth Stone

by Obituaries

Lois Stone, age 83 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Private funeral services will be held.

Lois was born December 29, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the daughter of Harvey and Evelyn (Eggert) Breutzmann.

Lois was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Lois was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother (GiGi).

Her greatest accomplishment though, was raising her family. She was also a dear friend or ‘Ma’ to many. She enjoyed gardening, canning (especially her ‘Hot Pickles’), the Packers, and preparing for any family gathering. We will miss her sense of humor, cooking, baking, but most of all, her love and guidance.

Lois is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children, Jeffrey Zufall, James Zufall, Julie (Michael) Shane and his children, Adam and Daniel Shane, Jodie (Joel) Hovland and Jon (Cherel) Zufall; a brother, Russell (Irene) Breutzmann; grandchildren, Christopher Hovland, Jacob Zufall and Aiden Zufall; great grandchildren, Makenzi Hovland, Kaydence Hovland and William Zufall; special cousin, Carl Senger; step children, Kelly Stone, Richard Stone and Connie Dreher; and step grandchildren and great grandchildren, Bryant Stone, JD Dreher, Dakota Dreher and Robert Stone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Zufall; special friend, Eileen Zufall and many special aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Advanced Care Unit of the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire and at the Beaver Dam HealthCare Center, for their compassionate care of Lois.

